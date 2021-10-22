CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Final, Dolphins vs Knights - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

It’s finally time for the summit clash of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, which will see the Dolphins lock horns with the Knights. The match will be played at Diamond Oval in Kimberley and promises to be a cracker of a contest as both sides look strong on paper.

The Dolphins have been sensational in the competition so far and are yet to lose a single game. After topping Pool C, they defeated the Warriors in the quarter-final and followed it up with a win over the Titans to enter the final.

It was a solid performance from the Dolphins in the semi-final. The bowlers bowled brilliantly to knock over the Titans for just 138. The batters struggled a bit in the chase but Khaya Zondo's unbeaten 58 led his side across the line. The Dolphins' bowlers have done a fantastic job so far and will be looking to produce more of the same in the final of the competition.

The Knights finished the group stages at the top of the table in Pool B and qualified for the knockout stages. They defeated Western Province in a close-fought contest and faced North West in the second semi-final. Rain played spoilsport as no result was possible and the Knights qualified for the finals thanks to their superior position at the end of the group stages.

The batters put on a disappointing show as they could only score 127 for the Knights in 19 overs, losing seven wickets. The North West openers got off to a flying start as they scored 42 runs in 2.3 overs before the rain arrived and washed out the game. It was a lucky escape for the Knights and they will be looking for a better performance in the final on Friday.

Dolphins vs Knights Match Details:

Match: Dolphins vs Knights, Final, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 22nd 2021, Friday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Dolphins vs Knights Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is a belter of a track.The batters can hit through the line while playing on this deck. The bowlers, though, could get some extra bounce on this surface. We can expect a high-scoring final on Friday.

Dolphins vs Knights Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 9 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day, with heavy chances of rain predicted in the morning. It is our hope that the clouds will clear out and we'll get a full game in the final.

Dolphins vs Knights Probable XIs

Dolphins

The Dolphins are yet to lose a game in the competition. The bowlers have done a fine job for them so far, with Ottniel Baartman picking up four wickets in their semi-final clash. The batters will look to contribute more with the bat in the final of the competition. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the final.

Probable XI

Keegan Petersen (wk), Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman.

Knights

The Knights' batters struggled in their semi-final clash against North West. Rilee Rossouw and Farhaan Behardien have been consistent with the bat for the Knights in the competition and will be looking to contribute again in the final. The bowlers need to put up a much-improved performance on Friday if the Knights are to lift the title.

Probable XI

Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Rilee Roussouw, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden

Dolphins vs Knights Match Prediction

The Dolphins have been on a roll in the competition this year. Ackerman has led them brilliantly so far and the side boast a 100% record coming into the final.

The Knights, on the other hand, escaped a big scare against North West in their semi-final clash. It will all come down to handing nerves into the final.

The Dolphins look a more well-settled unit compared to the Knights and we expect them to lift the title on Friday.

Dolphins vs Knights live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra