CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 7, Knights vs Titans - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Pool B matches of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 get underway as the ITEC Knights take on the Momentum Multiply Titans in the first game at Mangaung Oval.

ITEC Knights and Momentum Multiply Titans are placed in Pool B of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 along with Mpumalanga Rhinos and Hollywoodbets Tuskers.

The Momentum Multiply Titans have had the better of ITEC Knights, winning four out of their last five meetings with one game being washed out.

Match Details

Match: Knights vs Titans, Match No. 1 Pool B, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 28th, 2021, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

The skies are clear with no rain prediction. The temperature will vary between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Only two T20Is have been played at this venue so far. Teams batting first and second have both won a game each. The average first innings score is 182 on this wicket, with 195/4 being the highest score put up by South Africa.

Predicted Playing XIs

Knights

Farhan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder are some of the most well-known names in the side.

Predicted XI: Patrick Botha, Farhan Behardien, Jonathan Vandiar, Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Ferisco Adams, Pite van Biljon (wk & c), Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Kruger, Duan Jansen.

Titans

Theunis de Bruyn, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala are among the renowned names in the side for the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22 season.

Predicted XI: Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele.

Match Prediction

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 gets into the Pool B fixtures, and both teams will want to get off to winning starts. The Knights have lost four of their last five matches.

Momentum Multiply Titans, meanwhile, have two wins from their previous games. However, Momentum Multiply Titans have had a better record over the Knights in a head-to-head battle and will want to keep the record intact.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

