CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings

Cricket South Africa are all set for their domestic T20 tournament, the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, starting on Friday, September 30. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, October 9.

A total of eight teams will participate in the competition, namely the Eastern Storm, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Tuskers, South Western Districts and South Africa U19.

Eight teams have been divided into two different groups. City Oval in Pietermaritzburg and Buffalo Park in East London will host the tournament's matches.

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 30

Eastern Storm vs South Africa U19, 1.00 pm

South Western Districts vs Limpopo, 1.30 pm

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, 5.15 pm

Eastern Cape vs Northern Cape, 6.00 pm

Saturday, October 1

Tuskers vs South Africa U19, 1.00 pm

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, 1.30 pm

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, 5.15 pm

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo, 6.00 pm

Sunday, October 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa U19, 1.00 pm

Limpopo vs Northern Cape, 1.30 pm

Tuskers vs Eastern Storm, 5.15 pm

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts, 6.00 pm

Saturday, October 8

Semi Final 1, 5.30 pm

Semi Final 2, 5.30 pm

Sunday, October 9

Final, 5.30 pm

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022: Squads

Eastern Cape

Nonelela Yikha, Mncedisi Malika, Clayton Bosch, Phapama Fojela, Jason Niemand, Marco Marais, Thomas Kaber, Gideon Peters, Jerry Nqolo, Josh van Heerden, Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dod, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana.

Eastern Storm

Aron Visser, Shane Dadswell, Divan Posthumus, Amaan Khan, Matthew Arnold, Wesley Coulentianos, Tumelo Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, Sinenhlanhla Zwane.

Limpopo

Ludwig Kaestner, Thomas Hobson, Michael Ntokozo Mahlaba, Nyiko Shikwambana, Sithembile Langa, Louren Steenkamp, Liam Peters, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Clayton August, Morne Venter.

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Yassar Cook, Rubin Hermann, Tumelo Koto, Jon Hinrichsen, Blake Schraader, Jurie Snyman, Lizo Makhosi, Kieran Kenny, Alex Kok, Mohammed Mayet, Thula Ngcobo, Benjamin Van Niekerk.

Northern Cape

Grant Thomson, Hano Viljoen, Ernest Kemm, Kagisho Mohale, Andrew Rasemene, Johan van Dyk, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Kelly Smuts, Tshepo Ntuli, Jason Oakes.

Tuskers

Stefan Tait, Jonathan Vandiar, Cameron Sheckleton, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Malcom Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mogakane.

South Western Districts

Blade Capell, Matthew Christensen, Hanno Kotze, Jhedli van Briesies, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Sintu Majiza, Herschell America.

