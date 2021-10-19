CSA Provincial T20 Cup Quarter-Final Match 3, Dolphins vs Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Dolphins will square off with Warriors in the third quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Dolphins topped the Group C table of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup with three wins from as many games, garnering 14 points. They are coming off a crushing ten-wicket win over South Africa Under-19 in their final league game.

They restricted South Africa to 114 after bowling first. Captain Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini and Odirile Modimokoane picked up wickets. The openers then made light work of the chase, romping home in just 13 overs. Grant Roelofsen smashed an unbeaten half-century.

The Warriors, meanwhile, finished second in the Group D table of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They won two of their three games. Their last game was a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, they posted a huge total of 228-5. In response, ECI finished with 207-5.

Dolphins vs Warriors Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Warriors, Quarterfinal 3, CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Wednesday; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Dolphins vs Warriors Pitch Report

Both quarter-finals of the CSA Provincial Cup have been high-scoring. The wicket is good for batting. So both teams would look to win the toss and put the runs on the board.

Dolphins vs Warriors Weather Forecast

The weather should be warm with bright sunshine. There is no prediction for rain. The temperature could range between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins vs Warriors Probable XIs

Dolphins

Captain Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini and Odirile Modimokoane picked up two wickets apiece in a brilliant bowling performance in their last game. Grant Roelofsen top-scored with an unbeaten 77. Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 37. They have performed well with both bat and ball in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup so far.

Probable XI: Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane.

Warriors

Matthew Breetzke struck a 46-ball 80 last time out. Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier and Tristan Stubbs contributed well too. Their bowlers were a touch expensive, though. However, they have done reasonably well as a unit.

Probable XI: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Dolphins vs Warriors Match Prediction

Both teams are coming on the back of wins into this knockout match. The Dolphins are unbeaten in the CSA T20 Provincial Cup this season so far. The Warriors had a close game, so the Dolphins will start this one as favourites to win. However, as it's a quarter-final, the team that handles pressure well could come out on top.

Dolphins vs Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav