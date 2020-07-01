×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

CSA's unique 3TC Solidarity Cup match rescheduled after failing to get government nod

  • CSA's 3TC Solidarity Cup match has been shifted to Nelson Mandela Day (18 July) after failing to get clearance.
  • The match was initially scheduled on 27th June to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion
Abhinav Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
de Villers, Rabada and de Kock to lead the three sides in the 3TC tournament.
de Villers, Rabada and de Kock to lead the three sides in the 3TC tournament.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) ambitious, and quite bizarre, 3TC exhibition match has been rescheduled and will now take place on 18th July--also celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day.

The Solidarity Cup match was set to be played on the 27th of June at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, CSA didn't receive any government clearance for the resumption of sporting activities and consequently, the dates for the 3TC tournament had to be pushed back. Nonetheless, the line-ups and playing conditions will remain completely unaltered.

CSA's acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul seemed happy that the exhibition match was taking place on South Africa's anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader Nelson Mandela's birthday.

"I can't think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day, when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus. It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimize the chance of injuries," said Jacques Faul.

The bizarre rules of 3TC Cup

The three teams for the match will be consisting of eight players each. The teams will be led by South African superstars Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and AB de Villiers.

Advertisement

The three teams will look to outscore each other in a single game while getting to bat a dozen overs each.

The team that scores the most runs wins Gold in the 3TC tournament.. If 2 teams tie with the most runs, a super over decides who will win the Gold; if all 3 teams tie, all get Gold; and, in a tie for second, Silver is shared.

Cricket is already highly inundated with numbers, statistics and rules and therefore it needs to be seen if the audience is able to keep up with the pace of the game.

One glance at these rules and we can surely conclude that 3TC has replaced the ECB's "The Hundred" as the most complicated format of the game.

Published 01 Jul 2020, 19:57 IST
South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Quinton de Kock
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12
MTS
KSV
LIVE
KSV Cricket won the toss and elected to bowl
MTS VS KSV live score
Match 9 | Today
SEC 137/8 (10 ov)
KSV 135/2 (10 ov)
SC Europa Cricket won by 2 runs.
SEC VS KSV live score
Match 11 | Today
MTS 122/4 (10 ov)
SEC 94/7 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 28 runs.
MTS VS SEC live score
Match 17 | Today, 08:30 PM
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
Empire CC
GHG VS ECC live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
VFB 77/6 (10 ov)
KSV 79/1 (6.4 ov)
KSV Cricket won by 9 wickets
VFB VS KSV live score
Match 10 | Today
MTS 110/5 (10 ov)
VFB 104/4 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 6 runs.
MTS VS VFB live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
GICB 119/5 (10 ov)
LBR 103/4 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 16 runs.
GICB VS LBR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
MU
WV
Match Cancelled
MU VS WV live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी