CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Dolphins vs Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast 

The eighth match of the CSA T20 Challenge sees Dolphins square off against Lions at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. With the two teams being the finalists last season, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Dolphins made a winning start to the season against the Knights in a low-scoring affair. Batting first, the Knights struggled throughout the innings as the Dolphins picked up five wickets and restricted them to 128 in their 20 overs.

The batters then stepped up and chased down the total with two overs to spare. Dolphins will look to repeat their performance against the Lions on Thursday.

Lions, meanwhile, lost their opening game against the North West Dragons. It was a hard-fought contest where the defending champions failed to get across the line.

After electing to bowl first, the Lions’ bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Dragons to 136 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they only managed to score 125, falling short by 11 runs.

Lions will be looking to register their first win of the competition on Thursday.

Dolphins vs Lions Match Details:

Match: Dolphins vs Lions, Match 8, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 10th 2022, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Dolphins vs Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park will assist the slow bowlers. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface. The batters need to be on their toes.

Dolphins vs Lions Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Dolphins vs Lions Probable XIs

Dolphins

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and the wickets were spread among them as they restricted the Knights to 128. Keegan Petersen top-scored with 45 and David Miller remained unbeaten on 34 to guide his side across the line.

Probable XI

Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman

Lions

Codi Yusuf picked up two wickets as the North West Dragons managed to score 136 in their 20 overs. Mitchell Van Buuren tried hard and remained unbeaten on 65 but lacked support from the other end.

Probable XI

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli van Heerden

Dolphins vs Lions Match Prediction

Dolphins were brilliant in their opening game against the Knights whereas the Lions suffered a loss against the Dragons.

Dolphins have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to continue that by beating the Lions on Thursday.

Prediction: Dolphins to win this encounter.

Dolphins vs Lions live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

