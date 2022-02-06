CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will host the new season of the CSA T20 Challenge, starting February 7, in a managed event environment (MEE) instead of a bio-secure environment. The MEE is more cost-effective and gives relief to a lot of players who have been in bubbles for the past two years.
The premier T20 competition, which replaces the Mzansi Super League (MSL), will have eight teams. The Imperial Lions will enter the tournament as the defending champions. Each team will play seven games in the league stage before the top two teams proceed to the knockouts.
There will be a few rest days during the tournament with a reserve day scheduled for the grand finale. All matches will be played at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.
“This is always an exciting time for our domestic cricketers, with the CSA T20 Challenge constantly producing captivating moments for the masses to enjoy," CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki was quoted as saying by Super Sport ahead of the event.
“Following the cancellation of this year’s MSL, the T20 Challenge comes as a welcomed inclusion in the South African cricketing calendar once again and we look forward to arranging yet another successful event after the recent India tour and last year’s T20 Knock Out Competition," he added.
Moseki also emphasized how the tournament will give the veterans an opportunity to impress on the domestic circuit.
“This tournament will present another opportunity for our experienced and budding cricketers to showcase their skills in the exciting shorter format and I am certain we will see some exhilarating individual and team performances down in Gqeberha,” Moseki said.
CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)
February 7, Monday
Western Province vs Rocks, 1:30 PM
Titans vs Warriors, 6:00 PM
February 8, Tuesday
Lions vs North West, 1:30 PM
Knights vs Dolphins, 6:00 PM
February 9, Wednesday
Rocks vs Titans, 1:30 PM
Western Province vs Warriors, 6:00 PM
February 10, Thursday
North West vs Knights, 1:30 PM
Dolphins vs Lions, 6:00 PM
February 12, Saturday
Warriors vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM
Knights vs Titans, 6:00 PM
February 13, Sunday
Lions vs Western Province, 1:30 PM
Rocks vs North West, 6:00 PM
February 14, Monday
Titans vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM
Knights vs Warriors, 6:00 PM
February 15, Tuesday
Rocks vs Lions, 1:30 PM
North West vs Western Province, 6:00 PM
February 17, Thursday
Titans vs Lions, 1:30 PM
Warriors vs Rocks, 6:00 PM
February 18, Friday
Knights vs Western Province, 1:30 PM
Dolphins vs North West, 6:00 PM
February 19, Saturday
Western Province vs Titans, 1:30 PM
Warriors vs Lions, 6:00 PM
February 20, Sunday
Dolphins vs Rocks, 1:30 PM
Lions vs Knights, 6:00 PM
February 22, Tuesday
North West vs Titans,1:30 PM
Rocks vs Knights, 6:00 PM
February 23, Wednesday
Western Province vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM
Warriors vs North West, 6:00 PM
February 25, Friday
First Semi Final, 1:30 PM
Second Semi Final, 6:00 PM
February 27, Sunday
Final, 4:30 PM
CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India. Super Sport and CSA app will show the matches in South Africa.
CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Squads
Dolphins
Bradley Porteous, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Kumalo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Ruan de Swardt (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini
Knights
Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (c), Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Jacques Snyman, Matthew Kleinveldt, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Dilivio Ridgaard (Wk), Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden
Rocks
Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Shaun von Berg, Sinalo Gobeni, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Khanya Dilima, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams
Lions
Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Codi Yusuf, Kagiso Rapulana, Louren Steenkamp, Sisanda Magala, Ruan Haasbroek (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (c) & (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Carmi le Roux, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Tshepo Ntuli
North West
Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Taheer Isaacs, Wesley Marshall, Heinrich Pietersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Shaylen Pillay, Eben Botha (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Nicky van den Bergh (c) & (Wk), Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma
Titans
Dean Elgar (c), Donavon Ferreira, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete (Wk), Jan Hendrik Pretorius (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Bonga Chepkonga, Jarred Jardine, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer
Warriors
Edward Moore, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Alindile Mhletywa, Diego Rosier, JJ Smuts, Kyle Jacobs, Wihan Lubbe, Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (c) & (Wk), Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tsepo Ndwandwa
Western Province
David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Jordan Woolf, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell (c), Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Yves Kamanzi