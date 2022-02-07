CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Lions vs North West Dragons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Lions will take on the North West Dragons in the third match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will host this encounter.

The Lions are the CSA T20 Challenge defending champions. They won their fourth title last term by defeating the Warriors in the final by seven wickets. Malusi Siboto will captain the side. The likes of Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks and Sisanda Magala are the players to look out for.

North West Dragons, on the other hand, will be led by Nicky van den Bergh. The Dragons have a young squad and their players will be looking to grab any opportunity that comes their way. This will be the first time the Dragons will be taking part in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Lions vs North West Dragons Match Details:

Match: Lions vs North West Dragons, Match 3, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 8th 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Lions vs North West Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The pacers will get some extra zip off the surface. New-ball bowlers might get some lateral movement.

Lions vs North West Dragons Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Port Elizabeth are expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Lions vs North West Dragons Probable XIs

Lions

Probable XI

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Tshepo Ntuli, Malusi Siboto (c), Tladi Bokako, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli

North West Dragons

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh (c), Heino Kuhn, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Nono Pongolo

Lions vs North West Dragons Match Prediction

The Lions are the defending champions and will be looking to kick start their title defense with a win. The Dragons have to be on their toes to get the better of Lions. The defending champions have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Lions to win this encounter.

Lions vs North West Dragons live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

