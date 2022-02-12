CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Lions vs Western Province: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

In the 11th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Lions will take on Western Province on Sunday. Both teams have done well in their last two matches they’ve played.

The Lions are in fourth position in the points table, having won one of their two games. In the first game, they restricted their opposition to 136, but fell short. However, in the second, they defended 156, winning by eight runs. Lions will need their batters to put in a good performance in this game.

Meanwhile, Western Province started their campaign in style, winning their first two games. They are in second position in the points table with eight points from two matches. They won the two games by six and seven wickets respectively. Western Province will look to continue their momentum against Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Match Details

Match: Lions vs Western Province, Match 11, CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Sunday; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch should be good for batting, and should have some assistance for spinners. Batters, once set, should be able to play their natural games. There could be extra bounce on the pitch, which should benefit pacers. The team winning the toss could look to chase.

Weather Forecast

There are chances of scattered showers in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. The game could see interruptions due to rain. Wind speed could be around 24 km/h.

Probable XIs

Lions

Lions won their last game by eight runs. Shane Dadswell scored 42, while Sisanda Magala scored 37. Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Mausi Siboto picked up two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (C), Tshepo Ntuli.

Western Province

Western Province beat Warriors by seven wickets in their last game. Junaid Dawood, Tshepo Moreki and Wayne Parnell picked up one wicket apiece.

They chased down 163 with three overs remaining, thanks to contributions from Richard Levi (40), Jonathan Bird (39), Dane Vilas (33) and George Linde (34 runs). They will look to continue their good form in this game as well.

Probable XI

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vials (wk), George Linde, Wayne Parnell (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlai Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in their last games, so it should be a very competitive encounter between the two sides. Western Province, though, are more balanced, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Western Province to win this game.

Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.