CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans vs Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Titans will take on the Lions in the 17th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Titans, led by Theunis de Bruyn, are currently placed second in the points table with three wins from four games. Their net run rate of +0.565 is also a pretty healthy one. They will go into the game on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Dolphins.

After being put in to bat first, the Dolphins scored 134 on the back of David Miller's unbeaten 40-ball 57. Jason Smith scored 38, but at a strike rate of less than 100. From there on, Dewald Brevis' 30-ball 46 helped the Titans chase down the target with 21 balls left.

The Lions, led by Malusi Siboto, have strained in the tournament thus far. Having lost three out of four games, they are placed sixth in the points table. They will go into the match after a 44-run loss at the hands of Pieter Malan's Rocks on February 15.

After being put in to bat, the Rocks scored 160 for the loss of four wickets. Sisanda Magala, Ayavuya Myoli, skipper Siboto and Reeza Hendricks got one wicket apiece. Thereafter, the Lions were bowled out for 116. Hendricks scored 46, but his effort went in vain.

Titans vs Lions Match Details:

Match: Titans vs Lions, Match 17, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Titans vs Lions Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Elizabeth has been a sporting one thus far. The batters have tasted success, but the bowlers haven't returned empty-handed either. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Titans vs Lions Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 10 AM, which could lead to a short delay. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celeius mark. The humidity won't be much on the higher side.

Titans vs Lions Probable XIs

Titans

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Lions

Probable XI

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Ayavuya Myoli, Codi Yusuf

Titans vs Lions Match Prediction

The Titans started slowly, but are on a three-match winning streak. They have got their combination sorted and are clear favorites to win the next game. The Lions need to put their A-game forward to have any chance of beating their opponents.

Titans vs Lions live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

