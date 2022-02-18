CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Warriors vs Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Warriors will take on the Lions in the 22nd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Warriors, led by Sinethemba Qeshile, haven't had the best of times in the tournament thus far. Having lost their last four matches, they are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.607. The Warriors lost to the Rocks by three wickets in their previous game.

After batting first, the Warriors scored 156 for the loss of six wickets on the back of Tristan Stubbs' 30-ball knock of 47. Wihaan Lubbe also made 35 off 25 while opening the batting. Thereafter, the Rocks chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

The Lions, led by Malusi Siboto, haven't had the best of campaigns either. They have lost four out of five matches and are placed seventh in the points table. The Lions will go into the next game on the back of a seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Titans.

After batting first, the Lions scored 148 for six, riding on Reeza Hendricks' 37-ball 41. Kagiso Rapulana and Sisanda Magala also scored usefully in the 30s. The Titans, thereafter, tracked down the target in 18.1 overs after Theunis de Bruyn's 51-ball 63*.

Warriors vs Lions Match Details:

Match: Warriors vs Lions, Match 22, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Warriors vs Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly sporting and an exciting game seems to be in the offing. Batting second should be the preferred option. The batters need to get their eyes in before going for the extravagant shots.

Western Province vs Titans Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be warm and there is no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Warriors vs Lions Probable XIs

Warriors

Probable XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Akhona Mnyaka, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lizo Makhosi

Lions

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Shane Dadswell, Joshua Richards, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Ayavuya Myoli

Warriors vs Lions Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to find their feet in the tournament. Both the Warriors and the Titans have decent batting units and the chasing team should come up trumps.

Warriors vs Lions live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

