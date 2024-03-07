CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Where to watch and live streaming details in India?

The CSA T20 Challenge 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA). The 20th edition of the CSA T20 Challenge will start on Friday, March 8, and will conclude on Sunday, April 28.

A total of eight teams will participate in the competition this season. A total of 59 matches, including two semi-final matches and the final, are scheduled to take place this season. Some of the biggest names in the Proteas team will take part in the competition.

The eight teams that will participate in the competition are: Dolphins, AET Tuskersa, Lions, North West, Boland, Titans, Warriors, and Western Province.

The Titans defeated the Dolphins in the final of the tournament in the last season by four wickets. They chased down the target of 163 runs in 19.4 overs. Donovan Ferreira scored 40 runs off 25 deliveries for the Titans and won the Batter of the Match award. JJ Smuts won the Bowler of the Match award and took two wickets for 25 runs in three overs.

The Titans are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. They have won the title on six occasions, which include four out of the last six editions of the tournament.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024: When to watch?

A total of four matches will take place on the first day of the competition. The Warriors will lock horns against the Tuskers in the opening game. The Titans, the defending champions, will play their first game against the North West.

Each team will face the other seven teams twice in the tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will face each other in the final on Sunday, April 28.

A total of eight venues have been picked to host the 59 matches this season.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Where to watch?

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the 20th edition of the CSA T20 Challenge on the FanCode app and website. However, there won’t be any live telecast of the tournament in India.

