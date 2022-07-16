CSG vs DD Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL match?

Match 21 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 sees the Chepauk Super Gillies lock horns against the Dindigul Dragons on Saturday, July 16. This will be the last game at the SNR College Cricket Ground as the Coimbatore leg comes to an end.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are placed in the middle of the table with four points. They have played four games and won two of those. They lost their first two games but turned the tables around in the next two.

They beat the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game.

Bowling first, the bowlers struggled a bit as the Lyca Kovai Kings posted 170 on the board. However, the Super Gillies' batters contributed, with Narayan Jagadeesan scoring 75 to help his side chase down the total with seven balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Dindigul Dragons, meanwhile, are struggling a bit in this year's competition. They have played five games and only managed to win two. They faced the Madurai Panthers in their previous fixture and suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons' batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up three wickets as they failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today's match?

The Chepauk Super Gillies team (Image Courtesy: Scroll. in)

The Chepauk Super Gillies have been brilliant in their last few games. After losing their first two games, they have changed their fortunes, winning the next two.

They have found the right combination and are back on track. They will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion going ahead in the competition and remain in contention to defend their title.

Dindigul Dragons have failed to win two games on the trot so far in the competition and need to be at their absolute best in their last two games.

They face the upbeat Super Gillies in their next outing and it will be an uphill task for them to get back to winning ways. The Chepauk Super Gillies look like a settled unit and expect them to beat the Dindigul Dragons on Saturday.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win today's TNPL match.

