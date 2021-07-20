CSG vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL 2021 match?

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) started off in anticlimactic fashion as the season opener between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans was washed out after just 18 overs were bowled. The second game of the tournament sees defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies commence their campaign against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, July 20.

With two titles in four editions of the league, the Super Gillies are the most successful team in the history of the TNPL. Ahead of the 2021 edition, they made some smart acquisitions to bolster their roster and give themselves a real chance of becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles.

The Tiruppur Tamizhans, previously known as the Karaikudi Kaalai, were the worst team on display in the previous edition of the TNPL back in 2019. Recording only one win from seven games, they finished with the wooden spoon and a net run rate of -2.019. The Tamizhans will hope that a change in name brings about a change in fortunes as well.

TNPL fans will pray that the rain stays away in Chennai. If it does, we're in for a cracking contest against two of the best teams in the competition.

CSG vs ITT Prediction: Can the defending champions get their TNPL 2021 campaign off to a winning start?

The Chepauk Super Gillies snapped up the big fish in the auction ahead of TNPL 2020, which was later canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper Narayan Jagadeesan, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the TNPL, was acquired from the Dindigul Dragons, adding weight to an already stacked batting lineup.

The Super Gillies have players like former Indian Premier League star R Sathish, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sandeep Warrier, Tamil Nadu regulars Kaushik Gandhi and Sonu Yadav, and recent state debutant RS Jaganath Sinivas. The left-arm spin duo of Manimaran Siddharth and R Alexander will conduct operations in the absence of R Sai Kishore, who is in Sri Lanka as a net bowler for the Indian team.

Meanwhile, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are a touch short of name value but have assembled a decent squad for TNPL 2021. 29-year-old pacer M Mohammed will lead the side, which boasts players like fast bowler Aswin Crist, left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath and explosive keeper-batsman N Mohammed Ashik.

The Tamizhans are a relative unknown heading into TNPL 2021 because they don't have as many franchise and Tamil Nadu regulars as the Super Gillies. While they can't be counted out and could put up a fight, the defending champions are the favorites for Match 2 of TNPL 2021.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win

