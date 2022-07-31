CSG vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

It’s time for the final of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League. Chepauk Super Gillies will lock horns against Lyca Kovai Kings in the final on Sunday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Chepauk Super Gillies have been brilliant in this year’s competition. After losing their first two games, they turned the tables around and won the next five games to qualify for the playoffs. They beat Nellai Royal Kings in the first qualifier to seal a berth in yet another final.

Bowling first, the Super Gillies’ bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Royal Kings for 140. The batters then stepped up and they did lose five wickets but chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, have taken the longer route to reach the final. They beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the eliminator and carried forward their winning momentum by beating the Nellai Royal Kings in the second qualifier to qualify for their first-ever final.

After being asked to bat first, the Royal Kings posted a mammoth 208 on the board. The Kovai Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals but it went down to the wire. They held their nerves to get across the line on the last ball of the match to win the game by two wickets.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

CSG enter the final of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: Scroll.in)

Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions, having won the last edition of TNPL last year. They have got a good chance of defending the title and will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion the way they have been playing in the last few games. They look a solid side and will be eager to lift the title for the second consecutive time.

Lyca Kovai Kings have reached their first-ever final in TNPL’s history. They are the deserving finalists with the way they have played in the knockout stages of this year’s competition.

Their players have stepped up in crunch situations and will hope to step up for one final time in TNPL 2022. They have nothing to lose and if they play to their potential, they certainly have the ability to challenge the Super Gillies in the final.

Seeing the experience, the Chepauk Super Gillies are expected to lift the title for the third time on Sunday by beating Lyca Kovai Kings in the final of TNPL 2022.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win today’s final.

LIVE POLL Q. Kaushik Gandhi to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far