CSG vs NRK Match Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL 2021 match?

The Chepauk Super Gillies and the Nellai Royal Kings will look to get their first win of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) when they face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, July 24.

The Super Gillies featured in the second match of the tournament, which was washed out due to rain and resulted in the spoils being shared. The Royal Kings are one of two teams to have lost a match in TNPL 2021 and are placed dead last in the points table with a disastrous -3.7 net run rate.

The defending champions have made smart additions to the roster that took them to their second TNPL title back in 2019. Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan made his franchise debut for the Super Gillies in the previous game, which saw veteran all-rounder R Sathish come up with the second-best bowling figures in tournament history.

The Royal Kings, led by Baba Aparajith, saw their batting lineup come a cropper in their previous game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. But with a strong roster boosted by the presence of many state players, they should be confident of giving the Super Gillies a run for their money.

CSG vs NRK Match Prediction: Can the Super Gillies keep their brilliant TNPL 2021 start going?

The Nellai Royal Kings managed only 77 in their first game of TNPL 2021 against the Trichy Warriors, losing by a whopping 74 runs. Sanjay Yadav and T Ajith Kumar bowled economically in the first innings, but all the good work was undone in the second.

No one in the top five scored more than four runs, with the top three of Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith and Sai Neranjan tallying a combined 10 runs. The highly rated Pradosh Ranjan Paul had a disastrous game as he bagged a four-ball duck and dropped a straightforward catch. All-rounder M Abhinav suffered the ignominy of a first-baller, leaving Baba Indrajith and Yadav with too much to do lower down the order.

If the Royal Kings are to put it across the Super Gillies, their top order needs to come to the party. They cannot afford to play the loose shots that brought about their downfall in the previous game.

The Chepauk Super Gillies would have, in all probability, coasted to a win against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had rain not intervened. Sathish returned a five-wicket haul after taking the new ball and even plucked a stunner at slip. Left-arm spinners Manimaran Siddharth and R Alexander bowled economically, as did Sonu Yadav and Harish Kumar.

We didn't see the Super Gillies batting lineup in action, but there's no doubting its potency. The leading run-getter in the history of the TNPL, N Jagadeesan, leads an outfit that also features captain Kaushik Gandhi, U Sasidev and S Sujay apart from Sathish.

Although the Royal Kings have the firepower to truly challenge the Super Gillies, the defending champions should be able to record their first win of TNPL 2021.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win Match 6 of TNPL 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sai Krishna