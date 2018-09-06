Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CSK respond to Harbhajan rumours, Hasan Ali's bold claim and more - Cricket News Today, 6th September 2018

Srihari
4.94K   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:34 IST

Asia Cup is just over a week away now and the war of words has already begun
The Indian Premier League may be more seven months but that doesn't mean that it can't still dominate the headlines. Delhi Daredevils, who finished bottom in IPL 2018, are looking for a mentor to join the support staff along with coach Ricky Ponting. Anil Kumble has emerged as a leading candidate and Harbhajan Singh's name was thrown in as well and his current employers, CSK certainly had something to say about.

With Hong Kong qualifying for the Asia Cup by beating UAE, now there is a question mark about whether they will be given temporary ODI status or not. Even while that is happening, Pakistan fast bowler has already started the war of words ahead of the Asia Cup while newly-appointed India captain for the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma has the backing of an Australian legend.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

CSK deny reports of Harbhajan joining DD as the mentor

Among the many names, who were rumoured to be in contention for the role of mentor for Delhi Daredevils in next year's IPL, Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh also featured. Although the off-spinner no longer turns out for India, he was an integral part of the CSK side who returned with a bang as they won the IPL.

CSK officials have categorically denied rumours of Harbhajan leaving the reigning IPL champions. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath told Mumbai Mirror: “Harbhajan called us from UK to clarify that he is not going anywhere and is committed to the CSK franchise”.

When he is not calling the CSK camp to let him know that he plans to stay with the side, Harbhajan is wondering why Mayank Agarwal still hasn't found a place in the Indian side.

