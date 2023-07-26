CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the Zim Afro T10 will see the Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) go up against Bulawayo Braves (BB) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, July 26.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Cape Town Samp Army have won four out of their six matches and are placed atop the points table. They lost their last match against Harare Hurricanes by two wickets.

Bulawayo Braves, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last encounter against Joburg Buffaloes by 14 runs.

CTSA vs BB Match Details

The 11th match of the Zim Afro T10 will be played on July 26 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTSA vs BB, Zim Afro T10, Match 11

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

CTSA vs BB Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 111 runs.

CTSA vs BB Form Guide (Last Match)

Cape Town Samp Army: L

Bulawayo Braves: L

CTSA vs BB probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTSA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTSA Probable Playing 11

Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Johnathan Campbell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Hamilton Masakadza, Karim Janat, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Ngarava.

BB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BB Probable Playing 11

Sikandar Raza (C), Ben McDermott (WK), Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Ashton Turner, Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Tymal Mills, Taskin Ahmed, Faraz Akram, Tanunurwa Makoni.

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6 matches, 148 runs, Strike Rate: 166.29)

Rahmanullah has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 166.29 in six matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Tadiwanashe Marumani (5 matches, 133 runs, Strike Rate: 192.75)

Tadiwanashe is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 133 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 192.75.

Top All-rounder pick

Sikandar Raza (6 matches, 186 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 206.67 and Economy Rate: 9.66)

Sikandar can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 206.67 in six matches, while also scalping six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Peter Hatzoglou (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.46)

Peter is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched six wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 9.46.

CTSA vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar is a dependable bet for the armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 186 runs while scalping six wickets in six matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 166.29 in six matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

5 must-picks with players' stats for CTSA vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sikandar Raza: 6 wickets and 186 runs in 6 matches

Karim Janat: 101 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 148 runs in 6 matches

Tadiwanashe Marumani: 133 runs in 5 matches

Peter Hatzoglou: 6 wickets in 6 matches

CTSA vs BB match expert tips

Sikandar Raza could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in exceptional form in both the department.

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction - Zim Afro T10

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Matthew Breetzke, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kobe Herft

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Beau Webster, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Prediction - Zim Afro T10

CTSA vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kobe Herft

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Patrick Dooley, Sheldon Cottrell.