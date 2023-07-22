CTSA vs BB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

The Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and the Bulawayo Braves (BBL) are set to lock horns in the sixth match of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Braves, led by Sikandar Raza, are sitting pretty on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.950. They made a brilliant start to their campaign after beating the Harare Hurricanes by 49 runs.

But they slumped to a loss by 10 runs at the hands of Joburg Buffaloes in their previous game. After electing to field first, their bowlers did an excellent job by restricting the opposition to 105/7. Taskin Ahmed was the star of the show after he finished with impressive figures of 2-0-11-3.

The Braves faltered in their batting department, scoring 95 for nine in 10 overs. The Braves were undone by Mohammad Hafeez’s stupendous spell of bowling. The former Pakistan all-rounder finished with figures of 2-1-4-6 and registered the best bowling figures in the history of T10 cricket.

The Samp Army, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.800. They will go in their next match after losing to Craig Ervine’s Durban Qalandars by eight runs.

After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 127, the Samp Army could only get themselves up to 118 for five in 10 overs.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, CTSA vs BB Prediction: Can the Samp Army beat the Braves?

The Braves will go into the match as favorites since their bowlers are in a pretty good rhythm. If their batters also start firing, it would be tough for the Samp Army to stop them.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the CTSA vs BB match? Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) Bulawayo Braves (BB) 0 votes