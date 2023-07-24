CTSA vs DB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and Durban Qalandars (DB) are set to lock horns in Match No. 11 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Monday, July 24. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Samp Army, captained by Sean Williams, are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.875 thanks to wins in three out of four matches. They started their campaign with an eight-run defeat to the Qalandars, but are currently on a three-match winning streak.

They defeated Joburg Buffaloes by seven wickets in their previous game and will now be looking to solidify their position at the top. After opting to field first, the Samp Army restricted their opponents to 96 for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs.

Karim Janat picked up two crucial wickets of Yusuf Pathan and opposition skipper Mohammad Hafeez. The Samp Army chased down the target with 14 balls left in their innings. Opening batter Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 54 runs off 24 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

The Qalandars, on the other hand, have had a campaign like that of the Samp Army. They began their journey with three wins on the trot before losing to Bulawayo Braves by 25 runs in their previous match. Their net run rate of +1.034, however, is pretty healthy.

Zim Afro T10 2023, CTSA vs DB Prediction: Can the Qalandars beat the Samp Army?

The Qalandars beat the Samp Army in their previous meeting. But this time around, the Samp Army should be able to come up trumps simply because momentum is with them. But one cannot rule out the Qalandars, who have the potential to stage a comeback.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the CTSA vs DB match? Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) Durban Qalandars (DB) 0 votes