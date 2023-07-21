CTSA vs DB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 match?

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and Durban Qalandars (DB) are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Friday, July 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Samp Army has a strong squad for the tournament, which includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who recently scored an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and will be high on confidence. He has been a globetrotter in T20s and is expected to play an important role.

While Hamilton Masakadza is a retired cricketer, he was a powerful striker of the ball in his heyday. Sean Williams recently scored runs in heaps and became the Player of the Series in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers on home soil.

Karim Janat and Chamika Karunaratne are two of the best all-round cricketers in the shorter formats and a lot will depend on them as well. Maheesh Theekshana troubled the batters in the Qualifiers and also bowled well for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Qalandars have a strong opening duo in Hazratullah Zazai and Andre Fletcher, who both are capable of tearing apart the best of bowling lineups. Tim Seifert is a proven cricketer in T20s and must step up big time if his team is to come out on top.

Mohammad Amir, Sisanda Magala, and Tendai Chatara will hold the key in the bowling department. George Linde is an effective all-rounder who has also played for the South African team.

Zimbabwe T10 League 2023, CTSA vs DB Prediction: Can the Qalandars beat the Samp Army?

Cape Town Samp Army will go into the match as firm favourites. They have a strong team and will be tough for the Qalandars to beat. QB need a couple of their stars to step up if they are to stand a chance in this contest.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

