CTSA vs HH Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 Eliminator?

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and Harare Hurricanes (JBL) will lock horns in the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 on Friday, July 28. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

The Samp Army, led by Tom Curran, were once one of the favourites to finish on top of the table. But things changed drastically for them. They lost three matches in a row and slipped out of the top two. They finished on eight points along with the Joburg Buffaloes, but missed out on a Qualifier 1 berth due to an inferior net run rate.

They will go into the Zim Afro Eliminator match after losing to the Buffaloes by nine wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Samp Army were restricted to 89 for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for them with a 12-ball 27.

The Buffaloes chased down the target with 19 balls left in their innings. Mohammad Hafeez and Ravi Bopara scored 40* and 30* respectively.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, somehow managed to make their way through to the playoffs. They were locked on six points along with the Bulawayo Braves, but had a superior net run rate compared to their opponents.

They will go into the game after losing to the Buffaloes by nine wickets. After being asked to chase down a target of 82, the Buffaloes romped home with 22 balls to spare.

Zim Afro T10 2023, CTSA vs HH Prediction: Can the Hurricanes beat the Samp Army?

The Samp Army beat the Hurricanes comfortably when the two sides first met. But the Hurricanes made amends by beating their opponents in thrilling contest, which went down to the Super Over. Although the Samp Army are not in the best of form, they are expected to stage a comeback.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

