Cumilla Warriors vs Sylhet Thunder: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Sylhet Thunder end their campaign on a high?

After a disastrous outing in their home leg, bottom-placed Sylhet Thunder will look to end their season on a high when they meet Cumilla Warriors in match number 35 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. Thunder have let their fans down with their disappointing performances this year.

The Sylhet-based franchise has only won one of its 11 matches thus far in the tournament and holds the last position on the standings with just two points. The cricket universe expected them to pick up some momentum during their home matches but that did not happen.

Their next opponents, Cumilla Warriors, had recently met them in a league match where the Warriors had emerged victorious in the Super Over. Talking about the players to watch out for in this contest, the fans will have their eyes set on Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who had received the Man of the Match award when the two teams last met.

South African all-rounder David Wiese can prove to be the 'X-factor' for the Warriors while Sylhet will expect the Caribbean duo of Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles to play a memorable inning in their final match of the season. Also, wicket-keeper Mohammad Mithun will have the onus of scoring the runs with the bat for Thunder.

Here's a look at all the telecast details of match 35 of BPL 2019-20.

Cumilla Warriors vs Sylhet Thunder venue, date, and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date: 7th January 2020

Start Time: 1:30 PM (Local Time), 1:00 PM IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Stiaan van Zyl, Upul Tharanga, David Wiese, Robiul Islam Robi, Ifran Hossain.

Sylhet Thunder

Andre Fletcher, Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Jeevan Mendis, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Nayeem Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell.