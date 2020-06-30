'Cup ganda hai' - Virat Kohli trolls KL Rahul on Instagram post

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been very active on social media during the lockdown period. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star has shared many posts on Instagram during the last few weeks.

Also, he has made his presence felt in the comments box of his fellow teammates' Instagram posts. After Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli recently left a funny comment on a KL Rahul photo.

The Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul shared a photo of himself on Instagram, where there is a cup of coffee in his hands. The wicket-keeper batsman mentioned in the caption that coffee was one of his favorite things. However, Virat Kohli tried to pull his leg by writing the following comment:

"Cup ganda hai. (The cup is dirty)"

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's contrasting form in 2020

KL Rahul has been India's best batsman this year

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, KL Rahul was destroying the bowling attacks on the cricket field. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka was the highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket this year, with 350 runs in just six innings.

He scored one century and two fifties to cement his spot in the middle order. Even in the shortest format of the game, Rahul has amassed 323 runs in only seven matches to stand at the second position in the list of top run-scorers in T20Is this year.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli struggled to get going on the New Zealand tour. He disappointed his fans with his performance in the ICC World Test Championship series as well.

In the other two formats, Kohli has scored 161 runs in six T20Is, and 258 runs in six one-dayers. Also, he has not struck a single century this year. The Indian skipper would be keen to regain his form once the season resumes.