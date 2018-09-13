Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Current best Asian Test XI which can beat England in England

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.60K   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:26 IST

VIRAT KOHLI, MOHAMMAD AMIR
CURRENT-BEST-ASIAN-TEST-XI

It is really not easy to beat the England Test team in their own backyard. They have one of the strongest batting and bowling line-ups in the longest format of the game. While the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes are scoring a lot of runs, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have an ability to destroy any batting line-up in the England condition. 

The number one Test team, India recently toured England to play five Test matches. Despite having good batting and bowling line-up's, they have managed to win just a game in the five-match Test series. The Indian batters have failed miserably against Anderson-led bowling attack. 

The Asian teams are usually good at tackling the spinners but they find it difficult when they face the pace bowlers. That is the main reason why the Asian teams are struggling to win the Test games in England.

Here we made a Test team featuring eleven Asian players who can beat the England Test team in England. Take a look:

Openers: 

KL Rahul and Tamim Iqbal 

KL Rahul is undoubtedly the next big thing in the Indian cricket. He has an ability to play all formats of the game in the same manner. He proved his worth when he smashed 149 against England in the fifth Test at The Oval. The Karnataka batsman has scored 299 runs in 5 Test games that he played in England at an average of 30.

Opening the batting with KL Rahul should be Bangladeshi opener, Tamim Iqbal. He is the highest run-scorer for his country in the longest format of the game. Tamim, who has 4049 runs in Tests, has played two games and scored 268 runs at a massive average of 67 in England. He has two centuries and a fifty in the Test format in England. Tamim can anchor the innings allowing Rahul to go after the bowlers. 

1 / 5 NEXT
