World Cup 2023: 3 major rules that need to be reviewed before the next edition

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
182   //    16 Jul 2019, 20:37 IST

A devastated Guptill is consoled by teammates Neesham and Sodhi
A devastated Guptill is consoled by teammates Neesham and Sodhi

The final of the 2019 World Cup turned out to be one of the greatest ODI matches ever played, ending with immense elation for one team and disconsolate heartbreak for the other. The game was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, with no team looking clear favourites at any stage of the game. However, the best of the spectacle was kept for the last couple of overs, where every ball seemed as if the cricketing gods were writing some suspenseful script.

If all those nail-biting moments were not enough, the game ended in a tie and went into the Super Over, the first ever in an ODI game. But wait, that did not end there. The Super Over also ended in a tie and the winners were declared on the basis of number of boundaries hit in the match, a rule which will forever baffle the cricketing fraternity.

This game will be remembered for ages, not just for the quality of cricket and the plethora of emotions on display, but also for some rules of the game which go beyond logic. While it was a game which could have made cricket reach a wider audience through the sheer excitement it produced, it will remain as a game which will only lessen cricket's appeal to the larger audience because of its flawed rules.

#3 Efficient use of technology for DRS

Rohit Sharma was given out despite inconclusive evidence from the snickometer
Rohit Sharma was given out despite inconclusive evidence from the snickometer

The DRS has been controversial ever since its inception. A few teams including India did not accept the implementation of DRS in bilateral series involving them for a very long time. Others like Australia and England have been on the wrong side of DRS at some point or other.

But the DRS has been an integral part of all major ICC events since the 2011 World Cup. However, the method is still not used upto its full potential. The availability of a single review per innings being the biggest loophole. More often than not, the openers end up using the review and we see batting sides left with no review during crunch situations.

Yes, the DRS has to be used judiciously, but why not make full use of technology when it is available. The better solution might be to have one review for every 25 overs, and if you have not used up your review till the 25th over, you will have two reviews from 26th over onwards.

The other issue is the involvement of the hotspot technology. The Rohit Sharma dismissal against West Indies was quite controversial, as the evidence from snickometer was inconclusive. Hotspot can be used to find better solutions in such cases.

