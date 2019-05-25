×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: An XI featuring the most exciting debutants of the tournament

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    25 May 2019, 10:33 IST

Stokes and Pandya are going to be crucial to their team's chances in World Cup 2019
Stokes and Pandya are going to be crucial to their team's chances in World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019 is special in more ways than one. While the round robin format of the tournament, where each team plays the other, is already creating a lot of excitement among the fans, the amount of cricketing talent that will be on show this time around is going to make this World Cup a spectacle.

Some big guns will be seen in action in England in what promises to be the most closely contested World Cup of all time. Apart from the established names, who have already been a part of the World Cup before, there are some high octane players who will be making their debuts in the tournament.

The World Cup will provide an excellent opportunity to these talented players to make a name for themselves on the big stage. All the teams have players who are all set to light up the big stage with their performances. We will look at an XI consisting of the most exciting debutants of the tournament.

Openers: Jason Roy (England), Jonny Bairstow (w) (England)

Roy and Bairstow

Jason Roy has been absolutely brilliant at the top for England. Roy has played some blistering knocks at the top of the order. The South African born batsman averages over 40 with an eye-catching strike-rate of 106.30. Roy has been a big force behind England successfully chasing big targets in ODIs. England will be hoping that Roy continues his merry way in ODI cricket and provides quick fire starts to the team in the World Cup.  

After getting avoided in the ODI setup for a long time, Jonny Bairstow cemented his place in the England side through some consistent performances. Bairstow has shown tremendous sense of match awareness and has played according to the match situation. His ability to play spin well will be key for England. Bairstow is going to be extremely crucial for England's chances in the tournament. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: What to make of Sourav Ganguly’s choice of the four possible semi-finalists
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 star performers from last World Cup who could not make the cut this time
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why a 10-team tournament does not augur well for the popularity of the sport
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup History: 4 Best cameo knocks in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome Tendulkar towers in mother of all battles in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the most followed teams on social media
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Shahid Afridi leaves Sachin Tendulkar out of his all-time World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us