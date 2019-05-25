CWC 2019: An XI featuring the most exciting debutants of the tournament

Stokes and Pandya are going to be crucial to their team's chances in World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019 is special in more ways than one. While the round robin format of the tournament, where each team plays the other, is already creating a lot of excitement among the fans, the amount of cricketing talent that will be on show this time around is going to make this World Cup a spectacle.

Some big guns will be seen in action in England in what promises to be the most closely contested World Cup of all time. Apart from the established names, who have already been a part of the World Cup before, there are some high octane players who will be making their debuts in the tournament.

The World Cup will provide an excellent opportunity to these talented players to make a name for themselves on the big stage. All the teams have players who are all set to light up the big stage with their performances. We will look at an XI consisting of the most exciting debutants of the tournament.

Openers: Jason Roy (England), Jonny Bairstow (w) (England)

Jason Roy has been absolutely brilliant at the top for England. Roy has played some blistering knocks at the top of the order. The South African born batsman averages over 40 with an eye-catching strike-rate of 106.30. Roy has been a big force behind England successfully chasing big targets in ODIs. England will be hoping that Roy continues his merry way in ODI cricket and provides quick fire starts to the team in the World Cup.

After getting avoided in the ODI setup for a long time, Jonny Bairstow cemented his place in the England side through some consistent performances. Bairstow has shown tremendous sense of match awareness and has played according to the match situation. His ability to play spin well will be key for England. Bairstow is going to be extremely crucial for England's chances in the tournament.

