CWC 2019: Five areas of concern in the Indian squad

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
105   //    21 Apr 2019, 09:03 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2

"No one is perfect." Well, this argument applies not only to an individual but to every group as well. While there might be a plethora of positives, there are still some glitches in everything. And this point is true for India's 15-member squad that has been selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup to be held in England as well.

On 15th April 2019, the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2019. The most prestigious ICC tournament will commence on 30th May. India will begin as a favorite to lift the trophy. While the squad looks totally balanced, there are still some problems that the Men in Blue might face in the mega event.

Let us take a look at a few of those problems.

#1 Absence of much-required firepower in the lower order

Hardik Pandya will have the onus to provide a finish.
Hardik Pandya will have the onus to provide a finish.

India does not possess any good finisher other than Hardik Pandya. In England, the decks are usually flat, meaning the last 10 overs have to yield 90-100 runs. If a settled batsman is playing alongside him, then this is certainly possible. If not, then he will have to take this responsibility alone.

And if he fails to deliver, then the matters will become worse for the Indians. Pandya has been in the form of his life in IPL 2019. He has given finishing touches to the team in almost every match. But as we have seen, he has always been supported by either of Krunal Pandya or Kieron Pollard.

India will expect him to repeat the same in this World Cup as well. They will also expect MS Dhoni to play the supportive role to him. He has come back among runs in the IPL, and he also has been giving finishing touches to his team.

