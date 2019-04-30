×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Five Indian players who will be crucial to the team's chances

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
622   //    30 Apr 2019, 17:33 IST

India will be taking on the Proteas
India will be taking on the Proteas

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just weeks away, and we are into the business end of the tournament, witnessing some of the best on-field cricketing action. Most of the Indian hopefuls for the World Cup spot are in decent touch, and the fans would hope individuals like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav come back to their usual self.

The biggest talking points are the inclusions of Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar over Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu. There has been a lot of talk regarding the No.4 spot for India. It is clear that Shankar has made that spot his own. KL Rahul is the back-up opener, and Dinesh Karthik is the reserve keeper.

India will go into the tournament in search of their third title, and their first since 2011.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, and Kedar Jadhav.

Here are five Indian cricketers who will be crucial to the team's chances at the ICC World Cup 2019.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

The Gabbar of the Indian team.
The Gabbar of the Indian team.

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most prolific batsmen for India since the 2013 Champions Trophy. He became the fastest Indian to reach the 1000 run mark in ODIs, and has never looked back since then.

'Gabbar' had a good World Cup the last around in 2015. In fact, Dhawan has been phenomenal whenever he is playing a big tournament, be it the Champions Trophy, the Asia Cup, or the World Cup for that matter.

Dhawan is certainly a big match player, and the Indians will hope that he will be delivering this time around too. He has a good ODI record in England and will look to improve upon the record further.

Having struck a purple patch in the IPL, Dhawan will certainly be crucial to to India's chances at the World Cup.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 : Strongest Indian Playing XI
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: What to make of Sourav Ganguly’s choice of the four possible semi-finalists
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI comprising players over the age of 35
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the most followed teams on social media
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI of the players featuring in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Indian cricketers who can help India lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting the teams' positions on the points table
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking all the ten teams on the basis of their 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three reasons why India might not win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us