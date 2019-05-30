×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Five players in contention for the two vacant spots in India's playing XI

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
248   //    30 May 2019, 12:03 IST

KL Rahul with his century against Bangladesh has grabbed the No 4 position
KL Rahul with his century against Bangladesh has grabbed the No 4 position

The Indian captain Virat Kohli must be happy after India’s thorough performance in the warm-up match against Bangladesh. The match at Cardiff has solved India’s biggest predicament in recent times – the No. 4 position in the batting order. KL Rahul’s century has ensured that in India’s first World Cup match against South Africa, he would walk in at the fall of the second wicket. That is the biggest positive for India.

Another affirmative for India was the success of the two wrist- spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. They both ended up claiming 3 wickets each.  Not to forget MS Dhoni’s enterprising hundred.  On the flip side, as a result of the constant failure of the opening batsmen and the fast bowlers barring  Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian line-up wears an unsettled look.

Regardless of the woeful form of the openers and the fast bowlers, nine players select themselves for the first match against South Africa. They are Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. That leaves the team management to bother about two vital spots.

To select Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami

The choice is between Shami and Bhuvi
The choice is between Shami and Bhuvi

The first choice for the Indian think tank is to identify an opening bowling partner for Bumrah. This will be a straight shootout between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. The choice is between a consistent steady bowler and a strike bowler when in rhythm. Bhuvneswar Kumar had tasted success in the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2017 with 7 wickets at an economy of 4.64.

Mohammed Shami, after his comeback in the home series against the West Indies, has taken 22 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 5.10. In the aforesaid series, Kumar has also taken exactly the same number of wickets in exactly the same number of matches at an economy of 5.46. There is really nothing to choose between the two. However, compared to Bhuvi, Shami gives the impression that he is the bowler in form.

The choice of the fast bowler is interrelated to the choice of the personnel for the other vacant spot.

To select one among Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra  Jadeja

Advertisement
Jadeja and Shankar - The two all-rounders of a different kind
Jadeja and Shankar - The two all-rounders of a different kind

India has 3 options to fill up the one vacant spot in the middle-order. Vijay Shankar failed to make use of the solitary opportunity he got in the warm-up match. He failed with the bat and never looked like a player who could contribute effectively with the ball.

Kedar Jadhav could not take part in both the warm-up matches due to injury. Hence, his form and fitness could not be assessed. Ravindra  Jadeja made a strong claim for a place in the playing XI with two eye catchy performances in the warm-up games.

Against New Zealand, coming into bat with the Indian score reading 81 for 6, Jadeja blasted 54 off 50 balls. As always, he was economical with his bowling efforts. In the match against Bangladesh, Jadeja first scored 11 not out off 4 balls and then bowled 10 tight overs and ended up with figures of 1 for 40.

On current form alone, Jadeja should walk into the playing XI. But it all boils down to the preference of the team management as to whether they are on the lookout for a bowling all-rounder or a batting all-rounder. Besides, playing 3 spinners wouldn’t be in tune with the prevailing conditions. South Africa has in their batting line-up 4 left-handers in their top 7 to nullify the selection of Jadeja.

One way of looking at things is on batting friendly conditions, it would be better to have a regular sixth bowler in the form of Jadeja to compact the onslaught of the opposition batsmen. In such favorable conditions, the Indian top order is expected to score all the runs and hence a batting all-rounder in the form of a Shankar or a Jadhav would be superfluous.

In the event, if Jadeja is selected on the basis of that above reasoning, Bhuvneshwar Kumar too can be selected as a cover in the lower order batting. Alternatively, if Shankar or Jadhav is selected ahead of Jadeja as an additional cover for the out-of-form openers, Mohammed Shami should make it to the team to strengthen the bowling as India would be going in with 5 regular bowlers only.

Either way, the Indian team management will be in a quandary in resolving the team composition before the start of the first match against South Africa.

 


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kedar Jadhav 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: 3 best death bowlers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Pant and Shankar in contention for 2019 World Cup, says MSK Prasad
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Four players who might bat at number 4 for India 
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI of players featuring in their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
CWC: An alternate Indian playing XI that could have given other teams a run for their money
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: An XI featuring the most exciting debutants of the tournament
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI comprising players over the age of 35
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: How the teams might line up for their first match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us