CWC 2019: Four Indian players who might be playing their last World Cup

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 May 2019, 21:17 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

The ICC World Cup 2019 is less than a month away and the anticipation for the tournament is increasing with each passing day. The 2019 World Cup in England is expected to be a run fest as the pitches usually support batting.

Every team participating in this tournament would have made their squad to get a perfect balance between youth and experience and India is one such team who have done exactly that. India seems to have a right blend of youth and experience and their squad can be considered as one of the best alongside England.

Some of those experienced players playing in the world cup are usually on the wrong side of age. They are usually past their prime and that means, they might be around until the next World Cup.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the four players from the Indian squad who might be playing their last World Cup.

#4 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik

One of the most talked about selections in world cup squad for India was Dinesh Karthik. Karthik is selected as the second choice wicket-keeper behind MS Dhoni and he pipped Rishabh Pant for that spot.

Karthik is currently 33-years-old and considering the players breathing down his neck, he might not be around for the 2023 World Cup. In his career for India in ODI cricket thus far, he has had many ups and downs but his experience at the top level is something that would help in England.

If his recent form is anything to go by, he might prove to be a very important squad player for India. Karthik would be hoping to put on a display in England as he might not be around for another World Cup.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan
India's explosive opener and the other half of that terrific opening partnership, Shikhar Dhawan could be playing his last World Cup in England. Shikhar alongside Rohit Sharma have been mainstays of the Indian batting unit, especially white ball cricket.

India's top 3 is currently regarded as one of the world's best. Dhawan is currently 33-years-old and keeping age in mind, this might be his last ODI World Cup. The competition for places is increasing in India day by day and sooner rather than later, young players will start getting their opportunities.

Dhawan has always been s brilliant in the ICC tournaments and with the pitches in England expected to be flat, Dhawan might enjoy batting on them. The southpaw would be looking to win the trophy as this may be the last one he is the part of.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
