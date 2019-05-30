×
CWC 2019: Four players who might bat at number 4 for India 

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
540   //    30 May 2019, 11:55 IST

MS Dhoni(left) and KL Rahul(right)
MS Dhoni(left) and KL Rahul(right)

The Indian top order has been very consistent since the last World Cup. They have been scoring the bulk of team's runs. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli have scored runs in heaps. This overshadowed the failures of the middle order on most occasions in the past few years.

Whenever the top three have failed, the middle order crumbled under pressure and surrendered meekly to the opposition with the exception of crisis man MS Dhoni.

In recent times, middle-order batsmen have failed to resurrect the team's position in case of a collapse or failed to consolidate the team's position after a steady start. Various players ranging from veterans like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik to youngsters like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya have been tried at No. 4 but no one cemented their place with consistent performances.

Here are 4 players who will potentially bat at the crucial number 4 spot in the upcoming World Cup.

#4 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni himself has revealed in the past that he wants to play up the order. But that was not possible due to various reasons under the regime of Virat Kohli. Current vice-captain, Rohit Sharma also on many occasions in the past said that Dhoni should bat up the order. Rohit felt it would give Dhoni enough time to settle down and anchor the innings as he is not the same big hitter he once was.

Despite everything, Kohli has been adamant about his decision to play Dhoni at number 5 position in the last few years.

During the upcoming World Cup, either KL Rahul or Vijay Shankar is expected to play at number 4 position. Team management might give a few opportunities to these youngsters. But if these two fail at the spot then management might assign the crucial batting position to the experienced campaigner, Dhoni.

Dhoni averages nearly 56 at the position with a strike rate of 95. He would be an option for team India as he is a proven performer at that position.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

DK in action during India v West Indies: Group B clash - ICC Champions Trophy 2017
DK in action during India v West Indies: Group B clash - ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Dinesh Karthik has been the comeback man in the Indian cricket. He made his debut in 2004 even before MS Dhoni but never cemented his place in the side. He was highly inconsistent during his initial years but after 2016 he has been a revelation in the Indian cricket circles as he improved his fitness and temperament required to play at the highest level.

Karthik's innings, 29* runs off 8 balls in the final of 2018 Nidahas trophy is one for the history books. It was a career-defining knock for Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper. This knock and his magnificent run in IPL 11 for KKR have reinvigorated faith in his batting skills.

Considering his experience team management might look at him as a potential option for the number 4 position, in case the need arises. 


