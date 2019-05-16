CWC 2019: ICC have announced the commentators' list for the tournament

Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council has announced the commentators for the upcoming World Cup. The list consists of former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar along with the famous Indian voice of cricket Harsh Bhogle.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 World Cup is set to begin in England from the 30th of May. All the teams have announced their preliminary squad a few weeks ago. Everyone is gearing up for the mega event. The fans were eagerly waiting to see the list of commentators who will be lending their voices during the tournament. The list is finally out.

The heart of the matter

ICC has announced the list through their official website. The list also has the 2015 World Cup winning captain Micheal Clarke who is set to make his World Cup commentary debut. Kumar Sangakkara who has scored record four consecutive centuries during the last World Cup now will also lend his voice behind the mic. The commentary panel had some legendary cricketers like the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and South African captain Graeme Smith. From Pakistan, we have the 1992 World Cup winner Wasim Akram.

Along with these former cricketers, ICC has added the prominent cricket commentators including Harsha Bhogle and Michale Holding. The panel has covered almost all the World Cup playing nations.

The List: Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, and Wasim Akram. Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan, and Ian Ward.

What's next?

The first game of the 2019 edition will be played between the host England and South Africa at Kennington Oval, London on the 30th of May. It's going to be a ten-team event with each team playing against the other nine teams at least once.