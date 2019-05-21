×
CWC 2019: Junaid Khan deletes controversial tweet regarding World Cup omission

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
107   //    21 May 2019, 17:18 IST

Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan

What's the story?

Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were selected in Pakistan's 15-man squad for the World Cup, while Junaid Khan missed the bus. Junaid was not happy with the omission and posted a controversial tweet, taking a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In case you didn't know...

Junaid was a part of Pakistan's bowling line-up which was taken to the cleaners by England in the recently concluded ODI series. England won the series 4-0, which forced the Pakistan selectors to bring back the experienced fast bowling duo of Amir and Riaz.

Heart of the matter

It is a dream for any player to represent his country on cricket's biggest stage. Missing out such an opportunity can hurt and it did hurt Junaid. The left-arm pacer could not stop himself from expressing his displeasure towards the decision of the selectors.

The 29-year-old tweeted a picture of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape. In the caption he wrote, "I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hota hai)."

The tweet got viral as it is rare to see a player protesting like this. Later, Junaid deleted the tweet, but by then, the tweet was all over the social media.

Deleted Tweet
Deleted Tweet

Pakistan announced their initial World Cup squad in April but they were allowed to make changes by 23rd May. Pakistan did not wait that long and announced their final squad three days before the deadline.

Junaid has a good record in ODIs as he has taken 108 wickets in 74 matches. However, he was in poor form in the ODI series against England and it ultimately led to him missing the cut.

What's next?

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on 31st May against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Junaid Khan ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue
