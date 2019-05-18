×
CWC 2019: Kedar Jadhav fit for World Cup; set to travel to England on 22nd May

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
340   //    18 May 2019, 15:35 IST

Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav


What's the story?

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been declared fit for the 2019 World Cup. This is great news for the Indian team and its fans as he is a very important member of the squad.

In case you didn't know...

Jadhav suffered a shoulder injury in the final league game of Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign. This injury ruled him out of the IPL playoffs and there were doubts surrounding his participation in the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

According to Times of India, Team India physio Patrick Farhart has submitted a report to BCCI where he has given Jadhav the green signal to take part in the World Cup after the right-handed batsman passed a fitness test. Jadhav is now set to board a flight to England with the rest of the squad on 22nd May.

Jadhav is a very important part of the Indian team as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has the ability to adapt his game according to the situation and requirements of the team. His strike rate of more than 100 in ODIs is a testament to his attacking nature.

Jadhav is also more than handy with the ball in hand. He can pick wickets in the middle overs and also restrict the flow of runs. His presence will make life a lot easier for Virat Kohli who would now have a sixth bowling option to fall back on in case of emergencies.

Jadhav has become an important cog in the Indian set-up over the past few years and the Men in Blue will be hoping that he can bring his 'A' game to the tournament.

What's next?

India will start their World Cup campaign on 5th June vs South Africa. It will be interesting to see if Jadhav features in that match.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Kedar Jadhav
