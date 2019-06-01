×
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma And Ravindra Jadeja spill the beans on teammates

Gautam Kapoor
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
42   //    01 Jun 2019, 16:31 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

The latest cricketers to feature in a quirky and entertaining video series labeled 'Dishing the Dirt' hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja who answered a slew of questions pertaining to some inside information about the Indian team.

The ICC have, over the period of the last month been releasing several such feature episodes and interviews with players across the 10 participating sides giving insights on their teammates. Getting candid in an interview with Rohit and Jadeja, the ICC posed several quirky questions to the duo as they came up with entertaining answers to them.

The interview saw both reveal several unknown details which ranged from the worst dancer in the side to the person who is always late for the team bus. The answers emphasised the rampant bond the squad shares and how players love taking friendly jibes at each other.

Rohit’s interview with the ICC

Rohit's answers to the ICC revolving around the current set of Indian players are sure to make for an engrossing viewing given the way he's gone about answering. Details relating to skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are a part of this two minute long video released by the governing council.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Interview With The ICC

The same questions were posed to Jadeja with him classifying Shikhar Dhawan as the player who takes the most selfies and as someone who is always on the phone. Virat Kohli was his answer as the player who is always at the gym and loves singing at the Karaoke, MS Dhoni as the worst dancer in the side, pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the one who loves romantic comedies the most and Yuzvendra Chahal as the grumpiest player in the morning and someone who Googles himself the most.

The Indian cricket team is currently partaking in hectic training sessions at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as the side ramps up its preparation for its opener at the showpiece event. One of the frontrunners for the showpiece event, the Indian side will begin its campaign against South Africa on June 5th, Thursday.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Leisure Reading
