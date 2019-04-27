CWC 2019: Sourav Ganguly picks his 4 World Cup semi-finalists

Sourav Ganguly has had his say

What’s the story?

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has listed the four teams that he feels will make the semi-finals of the upcoming ODI World Cup. Ganguly has picked India, Pakistan, Australia, and England as the four teams that will make it out of the round-robin stage.

In case you didn’t know...

The 12th edition of the ODI World Cup kicks off on 30th May. England, currently ranked the number one team in the ICC ODI rankings, head into the tournament as favourites for the title.

The format of this year’s World Cup is similar to the one used in the 1992 World Cup. All ten countries will lock horns with one another in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams then qualifying for the semi-finals. The final of the prestigious tournament will be played on the 14th of July at Lord’s.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to PTI, Ganguly revealed the four teams he feels are best equipped to make the semi-finals:

My pick for the four semifinalists spot would be India, Australia, England and Pakistan. India is one of the title-contenders of course. It's going to be one of the most keenly contested World Cups. The Indian team is so strong that in any tournament they will be favourites.

While India and England have been the two best teams in the 50-over format over the past 3-4 years, Australia looked rejuvenated in the past few months after picking up morale-boosting victories over India and Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are considered dark horses for the trophy keeping in mind their impressive record in English conditions.

What’s next?

The World Cup begins with the hosts England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval in London on May 30. The preliminary squads have already been named by all the ten sides and it promises to be an exciting tournament.