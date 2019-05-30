×
World Cup 2019: The veteran XI 

Baqir Merchant
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
237   //    30 May 2019, 20:18 IST

MS Dhoni could be playing his last World Cup
MS Dhoni could be playing his last World Cup

The time has arrived when the cricketing fraternity from around the world gathers to behold the grandest spectacle of cricket. The ICC ODI World Cup is the marquee tournament where we can get to witness the perfect blend of exuberant youth and experienced veterans both playing with the same kind of passion to lay their hands on cricket's most esteemed possession.

England has stamped its authority as the favorites by consistently clicking as a unit. They have established a fearless brand of cricket which pushes players to perform their best. Similarly, India has also been performing consistently and the Australian squad seems to have found its rhythm before the World Cup. Afghanistan, West Indies and Pakistan are known to churn out upsets. Hence, this World Cup proves to be the cynosure of the eyes.

Though the T20 format is grabbing more eyeballs of late, the ODI World Cup still remains cricket’s most prestigious and coveted trophy. The World Cup has often churned out new superstars, but it is the experience which counts, with the veterans having what it takes to shine in a high-pressure tournament.

This year too, some teams will be blessed to have the invaluable experience provided by the veterans, who may, after all, be playing their final World Cup. These players might have their final chance to leave behind a legacy for the future generation. Let's take a look at the best XI of cricketers playing their last World Cup.

Openers

#1 Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 39 years

Chris Gayle has been in fabulous form of late.
Chris Gayle has been in fabulous form of late.

The 'Universe Boss' is set to feature in his fifth and final World Cup this year. With Chris Gayle set to retire from the ODI format post the World Cup, the Jamican marauder will he be looking to pile on a lot of runs this time.

He has been in fabulous form of late, having accumulated 424 runs in five matches with an unbelievable average of 106.4 and a destructive strike rate of 134.18. He also set the record for most sixes in a series by sending the ball over the ropes 39 times. All the opposition bowlers must be wary of him, as he has promised to sign off in style.

#2 Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 36 years

Hashim Amla will be key at the top of the order
Hashim Amla will be key at the top of the order

Hashim Amla is certainly not a power hitter of the ball but his flexible wrists allow him to play drives all around the ground with ease. One of the most stylish batsmen in the game, Amla's ability to construct an innings will be key for his side at the top of the order.

Amla averages 49.78 in ODI cricket and is in some good form, with a couple of good knocks in the warm-up games, Amla can be banked to produce a quality innings at the top of the order.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Chris Gayle ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
