CWI Women's T20 Blaze 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

CWI Women’s T20 Blazw 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Cricket West Indies for women’s cricketers. The 8th edition of the tournament will start on Sunday, March 17.

A total of six teams will compete in a total of 15 matches this season. All these 15 matches will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. Each team will face the other five teams once in the tournament.

The team that tops the points table will be declared the winner of the tournament. The six teams participating in the competition are: Leeward Islands Women, Trinidad and Tobago Women, Jamaica Women, Barbados Women, Guyana Women, and Windward Islands Women. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 26.

Barbados Women are the defending champions. They won four out of five matches in the CWI Women's T20 Blaze 2023 and finished in first place in the points table. Their only loss came against Trinidad and Tobago Women in their very first game of the season.

Barbados Women and Jamaica Women are the two of the most successful teams in the tournament. Both teams have won the tournament thrice since its inception in 2012.

CWI Women's T20 Blaze 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 17

Match 1 - Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women, 07:30 PM

Monday, March 18

Match 2 - Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Guyana Women, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women, 04:30 AM

Tuesday, March 19

Match 4 - Windward Islands Women vs Barbados Women, 07:30 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 5 - Leeward Islands Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women, 04:30 AM

Thursday, March 21

Match 7 - Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Windward Islands Women, 07:30 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 8 - Jamaica Women vs Barbados Women, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Guyana Women vs Leeward Islands Women, 04:30 AM

Saturday, March 23

Match 10 - Jamaica Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, 07:30 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 11 - Guyana Women vs Barbados Women, 12:00 AM

Match 12 - Leeward Islands Women vs Windward Islands Women, 04:30 AM

Monday, March 25

Match 13 - Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women, 07:30 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 14 - Leeward Islands Women vs Jamaica Women, 12:00 AM

Match 15 - Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Barbados Women, 04:30 AM

CWI Women's T20 Blaze 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

CWI Women's T20 Blaze 2024: Full Squads

Jamaica Women

Chinelle Henry, Jaunel Deers, Keneshia Ferron, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Jessica Garcia, Kate Wilmott, Lena Scott, Natasha McLean (wk), Rashada Williams (wk), Abigail Bryce, Celina Whyte, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Nicole Campbell, Vanessa Watts

Trinidad and Tobago Women

Brianna Harricharan, Britney Cooper (c), Djenaba Joseph, Selene O'neil, Kirbyina Alexander, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh (wk), Caneisha Isaac, Karishma Ramharack, KD Jazz Mitchell, Samara Ramnath, Shanice Pascall, Steffie Soogrim

Barbados Women

Kyshona Knight, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Zaliya Camobelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Asabi Callender, Erin Deane, Alisa Scantlebury (wk), Kycia Knight (c & wk), Allison Gordon, Keila Elliott, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Theanny Herbert-Mayers

Leeward Islands Women

Saneldo Willett, Shebani Bhaskar, Tynetta Mckoy, Amanda Edwards (c), Divya Saxena, Kimberly Anthony, Shawnisha Hector, Reniece Boyce (wk), Terez Parker (wk), Cherry-Anne Moses, Jahzara Claxton, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin

Windward Islands Women

Kimone Homer, Malika Edward, Pearl Etienne, Tracy Byron, Qiana Joseph, Selena Ross, Zaida James, Earnisha Fontaine (wk), Namiah Marcellin (wk), Afy Fletcher (c), Amiah Gilbert, Carena Noel, Jannillea Glasgow, Nerissa Crafton

Guyana Women

Cyanna Retemiah, Mandy Mangru, Naomi Barkoye, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kaysia Schultz, Trisha Hardat, Yonette Welcome, Shemaine Campbelle (c & wk), Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman, Plaffianna Millington, Sheneta Grimmond

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App