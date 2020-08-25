Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 24 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 kicked off on August 24, with all the five teams seen in action. Another three group stage matches are scheduled to be played on August 25.

Nicosia Tigers CC won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Riyaan CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC in their two matches on the opening day.

Cyprus Eagles CTL and Riyaan CC have two points each, with both the teams having registered a win on the first day. The former are placed second on the points table courtesy their much superior net run rate of +5.60.

Cyprus Eagles CTL registered a convincing 56-run victory against Nicosia XI Fighters CC in the only match they have played. Riyaan CC, on the other hand, lost their first match against Nicosia Tigers CC but bounced back to decimate Nicosia XI Fighters CC by 88 runs in their second encounter.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC are yet to register a win in the Cyprus T10 League 2020, with the former losing their solitary match on Day 1 and the latter losing both their encounters by huge margins. Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC occupies the fourth position on the points table due to their superior net run rate of -3.10.

With each team facing the other twice and only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Roman Mazumder of Nicosia Tigers CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has smashed 86 runs in the two matches he has played, with his 80-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Mazumder has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 209.75 and has struck 8 fours and 5 maximums.

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 74 runs to his name. He has a 61-run knock as his top score. Ullah has been even more enterprising, having scored his runs with a strike rate of 264.28 and has smashed 5 fours and 8 sixes, the most by any batsman in the league to date.

Benojir Ahmed of Nicosia XI Fighters CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 73 runs in the two matches with a 48-run knock as his highest score. Ahmed has a decent strike rate of 165.90 and has struck 8 fours and 4 hits over the ropes.

With plenty of matches to come, we could see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Benojir Ahmed of Nicosia XI Fighters CC has shown his all-round skills by emerging as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He snared 4 wickets in the two matches he played with a spell of 3/36 as his best bowling effort. But Ahmed has been extremely expensive, having conceded 19.25 runs per over.

Habibur Rahman of Nicosia Tigers CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 3 scalps to his name. All his wickets came in a spell of 3/15, the best bowling figures of the tournament so far. Rahman has also been slightly expensive, with an economy rate of 9.75.

Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC is among a host of bowlers who have taken 2 wickets on the opening day of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list due to his superior combination of strike rate and average compared to the other bowlers. Ahmad has a best bowling effort of 2/21 and has an economy rate of 10.50.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.