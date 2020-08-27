Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 26 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 is at the halfway point of the group stage action, with all the five teams having played four matches each. Another 10 league stage matches are scheduled over the next three days, which would decide the four semi-final spots.

Riyaan CC, Nicosia Tigers CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL have all won three of their four matches to have 6 points in their respective kitties. Riyaan CC, whose only loss came against Nicosia Tigers CC, occupy the top spot in the points table due to their superior net run rate.

Nicosia Tigers CC are placed second on the points table with their net run rate being better than Cyprus Eagles CTL, who are the only team to have defeated them. The latter suffered their only loss against the table-toppers Riyaan CC.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC is the other team to have won a match in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. Their solitary victory came against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC but they were on the receiving end in their clashes against the teams occupying the top three spots in the table.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost each of their four matches to the other teams.

Riyaan CC, Nicosia Tigers CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL are in prime positions to qualify for the knockout stage of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC, on the other hand, are likely to fight it out for the last semi-final spot.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the third day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC continues to be the highest run-scorer, at the halfway stage of the group matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 166 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 64 as his top score. Ullah has scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 244.11 and has smashed 11 fours and 16 sixes, the most by any batsman in the league to date.

Roman Mazumder of Nicosia Tigers CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 159 runs to his name. His 80-run knock is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Mazumder also has an impressive strike rate of 220.83 and has struck 21 fours and 7 hits over the ropes.

Benojir Ahmed of Nicosia XI Fighters CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 115 runs in four matches with a 48-run knock as his best inning. Ahmed has an acceptable strike rate of 155.40 and has struck 11 fours and 7 maximums.

With half of the group stage matches still to be played followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Anowar Hossain, Shoaib Ahmad, Benojir Ahmed and Sibtal Hassnain are the highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. The four of them have accounted for 5 wickets each with Hossain placed at the top spot in the list due to his superior strike rate of 6.00.

Anowar Hossain of Nicosia Tigers CC has a best bowling effort of 2/8 and has an excellent economy rate of 7.00. Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC, who occupies the second position in the list, has produced a best spell of 2/18 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.33.

Benojir Ahmed of Nicosia XI Fighters CC is placed third in the list of highest wicket-takers of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has a spell of 3/36 as his best bowling effort but has been extremely expensive, having conceded 14.14 runs per over.

Sibtal Hassnain of Riyaan CC has a spell of 2/5 as his best figures and has been extremely stingy, having bowled with an economy rate of just 4.75.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.