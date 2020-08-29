Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 28 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 has reached its final day of group stage action, with the last four league matches to be played on August 29. Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC would be vying for the last semi-final spot.

Riyaan CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL, with 10 points each, occupy the top two positions in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. Both the teams have won five of their six matches so far, with the former perched at the top due to their superior net run rate.

With both the teams having already qualified for the semi-finals, they would be looking to finish atop the points table at the conclusion of the league phase.

Nicosia Tigers CC is the other team to have already made it through to the knockout stage of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They have emerged as the victors in four of their six matches and occupy the third spot in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC, with 2 points each in their respective kitties, are contesting for the last semi-final spot. With the former having a much superior net run rate and the latter having already completed their league engagements, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC is likely to make the grade unless they suffer heavy defeats in their last two encounters.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Roman Mazumder of Nicosia Tigers CC is the highest run-scorer after Day 5 of the group matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 234 runs in the six matches he has played, with his 80-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament. Mazumder also has an excellent strike rate of 210.81 and has struck 29 fours and 12 sixes.

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 190 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 64-run inning as his highest score. Ullah has scored these runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 243.59 and has smashed 14 fours apart from 18 hits over the ropes.

Mehran Khan of Cyprus Eagles CTL is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 189 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 77 as his top score. Khan has an impressive strike rate of 210.00 and has struck 20 fours and 12 maximums.

With eight more matches to be played including the four knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC continues to be the highest wicket-taker after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scalped 10 wickets in the six matches he has played. Ahmad's spell of 5/14 is the only five-wicket haul in the tournament so far and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.50.

Murali Alanki of Cyprus Eagles CTL and Munnah Rahman of Nicosia XI Fighters CC are the second-highest wicket-takers with 8 wickets each. Alanki occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 8.12 compared to Rahman.

Alanki, who has a best bowling effort of 2/13, has been slightly expensive with an economy rate of 10.80. Rahman had a spell of 3/9 as his best effort but has been even more expensive, having conceded an average of 12.71 runs per over.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would fancy their chances to overhaul Shoaib Ahmad at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.