Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 23 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The last two league matches would be played on July 24 followed by the eliminator and the all-important final.

Punjab Lions CC have finished their league engagements at the top of the table, with twelve points in their kitty. They have defeated each of the other three teams twice, thereby sealing their spot for the title-deciding clash.

Cyprus Moufflons CC occupy the second spot in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They have 6 points to their name, courtesy a couple of wins against Nicosia Tigers CC apart from a victory against Amdocs CC, although they were at the receiving end in both their matches against Punjab Lions CC. Cyprus Moufflons CC have ensured that they would one of the teams to contest the eliminator.

Nicosia Tigers CC are placed third in the points table with 2 points in their bag. Their only win came against Amdocs CC and they would be facing the latter in their final league encounter today. A win in that match would guarantee them a spot in the eliminator, although they could still make the grade even if they lose the match due to their superior net run rate.

Amdocs CC have lost all 4 matches so far. They would have to either win both their league matches today or register a thumping victory against Nicosia Tigers CC to stand any chance of making it through to the eliminator.

Following are the team standings after the penultimate day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Advertisement

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mangala Gunasekara of Punjab Lions CC is the highest run-scorer so far of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, taking into account the matches played before the revision of the schedule as well. He has amassed 387 runs with an unbeaten 70-run knock as his highest score and has been dismissed just twice in the tournament. Gunasekara has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 240.37 and has struck 40 fours and 31 sixes, the most boundaries by any batsman.

Yasir Khan of Nicosia Tigers CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has 264 runs to his name with a 60-run knock as his top score. These runs have come at a decent strike rate of 191.30 and comprise 31 fours and 14 hits over the ropes.

Kulwinder Singh of Punjab Lions CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 252 runs in the ten matches he has played with his unbeaten 87-run knock being the top score of the tournament. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 280.00 and include 11 fours and 31 sixes.

With only four matches remaining in the Cyprus T10 League 2020, it might prove to be difficult for any batsman to overtake Gunasekara and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Waqas Akhtar of Punjab Lions CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, considering all the matches that have been played so far. He has 14 wickets to his name including a sensation spell of 4/17, the joint-best figures of the tournament. Akhtar also has a decent economy rate of 8.06 and is the only bowler to have taken two 3-wicket hauls so far.

Gurapartap Singh, Mangala Gunasekara and Ravi Kumar are the second most successful bowlers with 8 wickets each. Singh of Punjab Lions CC is positioned at the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate. He also has an acceptable economy rate of 8.70 and is the other bowler apart from Akhtar to have registered tournament best figures of 4/17.

Gunasekara has showcased his all-round skills by being among the top wicket-takers apart from being the highest run-getter of the league so far. He has 2/8 as his best figures and a reasonable economy rate of 8.73.

Ravi Kumar of Cyprus Moufflons CC occupies the fourth spot on the list. He has a best effort of 3/8 but has been a little expensive, having conceded 9.77 runs per over.

With only four matches remaining, Waqas Akhtar seems to be almost certain to emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 unless any of the other bowlers can dish out an extraordinary performance today.