D'Arcy Short injured after being bitten by his own dog

Aadya Sharma
News
377   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:26 IST

<p>

Western Australia were dealt a triple injury blow ahead of their JLT Cup opening game, with Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short and Matt Kelly all missing out for the game against New South Wales at the WACA.

Short's injury is as freakish as it can get - the culprit being his pet dog!

Earlier this month, Short was bitten by his own dog while playing with him and got injured, requiring stitches on his left hand.

"D'Arcy had an unlucky incident two weeks ago while playing with his dog, where his hand got in the way of a dog toy and the bite caused a deep laceration to the palm of his hand," WACA Sports Science Sports Medicine Manager Nick Jones was quoted as saying, according to cricket.com.au.

"He needed a few stitches and surgical washout but has returned to batting and catching balls this week, and is on track for selection in Round 2, " Jones added.

Stoinis and Kelly's injuries are much more ordinary - Stoinis had a hamstring issue after injuring himself during the Blast for Kent in England.

"Marcus and Matt are both very close to being cleared to play, but we would prefer not to rush anyone back at the beginning of the season and want to ensure they have fully recovered from injury before returning to play", Jones further added.

The trio will be replaced by Simon Mackin, Will Bosisto and Sam Whiteman in the squad.

Short isn't the first cricketer in recent times to be at the receiving end of an injury due to pet dogs - in 2016, Quinton de Kock had to miss a Test against England after he injured his knee while walking his dogs one day before the game. It led to the call-up of Dane Vilas, who flew from more than 1000 kilometres away to fill in and ended up reaching one hour after the game had begun.



JLT One-Day Cup 2018 D'Arcy Short
