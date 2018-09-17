Dale Steyn back in South Africa's ODI squad

Dale Steyn is all set to make a return to South Africa's One Day International (ODI) squad after he was named in the Proteas lineup which will face Zimbabwe later this month. He last played a ODI cricket game in October 2016.

Steyn has dominated with the ball, be it ODIs,Test cricket at T20 level, the right-arm pacerman has successfully decimated batsmen in each and every format of the game.

The 35-year-old has so far played 116 ODIs with 180 wickets in his bag. He was arguably one of the best fast bowlers and will be hoping to get his mojo back. The South African is known for bowling rippers at a decent pace. Steyn is quick,sharp and has the ability to fox batsmen with his slower ones.

He has thus far played 88 tests with 421 wickets. Marcus Trescothick being his debut Test wicket, which speaks volumes of his caliber. Who can forget his performance against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2008. He ripped through the Aussie batting lineup and finished with 7/154.

Has 58 wickets to his name in the 42 T20 games he has played hitherto

South Africa has always been known for producing world class bowlers.First there were Makhaya Ntini, Shaun pollock, Alan Donald and Lance Klusner .Now we have Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel,Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

With the 2019 ICC World Cup less than a year away, it would be interesting to see who among these make it to the squad. Morkel, Philander and Rabada have done exceedingly well in the absence of their senior pro.They have looked sharp and dangerous.

Steyn in his recent interview made his intentions to drive for a world cup place pretty clear. It would be fascinating to see what tricks he comes up with to the race.