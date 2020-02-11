Dale Steyn hoping to secure T20 World Cup berth

Dale Steyn is hoping to prolong his career for South Africa with two T20 World Cups approaching.

One of the finest fast bowlers South Africa has ever produced, Dale Steyn has been named in South Africa's squad for the T20I series against England. The 37-year-old speedster has not played international cricket since March last year and is looking forward to creating an instant impact for the Proteas on his return.

“I love playing cricket. I wake up every day and I can’t see myself doing anything else right now, ” said Steyn.

“As long as that drive is still there to play at the highest level, to get batters out, fox them and outsmart them and that kind of stuff, if I can do that I’m going to continue to do that,” he further added.

Steyn had missed out on South Africa's 2019 World Cup campaign because of a shoulder injury and later called it quits on his Test career in August 2019, with a view to focus on limited-overs cricket.

“If you’re playing Test cricket you could bowl 20 overs in a day. I could play about five T20s in that space,” Steyn stated.

Being the senior-most pro in the bowling attack, Steyn believed that he would like to be the guiding force for young pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi and help make them even better bowlers.

“I want to guide them. I want to stand at mid-off and say, ‘what are you thinking, what ball are you thinking of bowling?’,” he signed off.