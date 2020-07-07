×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Damp towel probably one way to shine the ball in new playing conditions, says Lungi Ngidi

  • Lungi Ngidi believes that using a damp towel is a good idea to shine the ball.
  • Monty Panesar also gave his opinion on alternative ways to shine the ball, saying wax is a possible option.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 07 Jul 2020, 19:37 IST
Lungi Ngidi believes that using a damp towel is a good idea to shine the ball.
Lungi Ngidi believes that using a damp towel is a good idea to shine the ball.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi felt that the fast bowlers would now need to come up with new plans to shine the ball in the new bio-secure environment in which cricket is going to be played.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC has laid down new rules and regulations, one among which is the ban on use of saliva to shine the ball. Lungi Ngidi firmly believes that the batsmen will have more freedom in playing their shots now that use of saliva is not allowed to shine the ball.

"Once they said there's no saliva, a few of the batsmen posted on the group that now they are going to be driving on the up so already we can see what type of mentality the batsmen are coming with so now we have to find a game plan to get the ball to swing. Probably a damp towel is the best thing but you've got to find something somehow, to shine it," Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo.

Wax can be used to shine the ball: Monty Panesar

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar also spoke about alternative ways of trying to shine the ball and felt that wax was a good option to go ahead with.

While sweat is also allowed to shine the ball, wax would give that extra shine to the side of the ball which would help it finding any swing on offer.

"You can have wax which can be used throughout the Test match, you could apply it on the ball to shine the ball, this will be a good option. Look, at the end of the day you cannot make the game too batsmen friendly because then it will be difficult for the bowlers to take wickets," Panesar had told ANI.

International cricket is set to resume on July 8 with England hosting the West Indies for a three-match Test series with the first Test being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Published 07 Jul 2020, 19:37 IST
South Africa Cricket Monty Panesar Lungisani Ngidi Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9
SCC *44/3 (3.3 ov)
STT 92/4 (10 ov)
LIVE
SaltsJobaden CC need 49 runs in 39 remaining ball
SCC VS STT live score
Match 22
GHG *41/0 (6.3 ov)
VCC
LIVE
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bat
GHG VS VCC live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
SSK 68/7 (10 ov)
DIC 69/2 (8.5 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 8 wickets
SSK VS DIC live score
Match 8 | Today
MCC 131/8 (10 ov)
SSK 90/6 (10 ov)
Marsta CC won by 41 runs.
MCC VS SSK live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
SCC 87/5 (10 ov)
NAC 89/3 (8.1 ov)
Nacka CC won by 7 wickets
SCC VS NAC live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 26 | Yesterday
GICB 122/4 (10 ov)
CCMH 49/2 (6 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 30 runs.
GICB VS CCMH live score
Match 6 | Today
VAR 76/8 (10 ov)
MCC 79/3 (8.1 ov)
Marsta CC won by 7 wickets
VAR VS MCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी