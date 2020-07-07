Damp towel probably one way to shine the ball in new playing conditions, says Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi believes that using a damp towel is a good idea to shine the ball.

Monty Panesar also gave his opinion on alternative ways to shine the ball, saying wax is a possible option.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi felt that the fast bowlers would now need to come up with new plans to shine the ball in the new bio-secure environment in which cricket is going to be played.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC has laid down new rules and regulations, one among which is the ban on use of saliva to shine the ball. Lungi Ngidi firmly believes that the batsmen will have more freedom in playing their shots now that use of saliva is not allowed to shine the ball.

"Once they said there's no saliva, a few of the batsmen posted on the group that now they are going to be driving on the up so already we can see what type of mentality the batsmen are coming with so now we have to find a game plan to get the ball to swing. Probably a damp towel is the best thing but you've got to find something somehow, to shine it," Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo.

Wax can be used to shine the ball: Monty Panesar

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar also spoke about alternative ways of trying to shine the ball and felt that wax was a good option to go ahead with.

While sweat is also allowed to shine the ball, wax would give that extra shine to the side of the ball which would help it finding any swing on offer.

"You can have wax which can be used throughout the Test match, you could apply it on the ball to shine the ball, this will be a good option. Look, at the end of the day you cannot make the game too batsmen friendly because then it will be difficult for the bowlers to take wickets," Panesar had told ANI.

International cricket is set to resume on July 8 with England hosting the West Indies for a three-match Test series with the first Test being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.