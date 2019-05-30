×
Daniel Wellington launches new Cricket Campaign with actor Ayushmann Khurrana & cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal 

Vikram Bhattacharya
CONTRIBUTOR
Business
68   //    30 May 2019, 13:13 IST

The new 'Our Moment is Now' campaign features actor Ayushmann Khurrana and cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
The new 'Our Moment is Now' campaign features actor Ayushmann Khurrana and cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Daniel Wellington, the globally renowned watch brand, known for its detail-oriented and sleek design, is entering the world of Indian Cricket. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has established itself as one of the fastest growing and most beloved brands in the industry and now teams up with the Men in blue Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and celebrated actor and male face of the brand Ayushmann Khurrana for their new Cricket Campaign: #OurMomentIsNow.

Ayushmann an avid cricket fan who was recently revealed as Daniel Wellingtons male face for India, played district level cricket, under 19, in his early years, speaks passionately about the campaign “I love cricket! I love everything about it. It runs in the family, I´ve played cricket my whole life and my brother was the captain for Haryana's under 19 cricket team. In this campaign, the brand is bringing the two big C:s in India together- Cricket and Cinema to inspire cricket fans across India & to show their support for Team India. I hope India wins the World Cup and brings home the trophy.”

With the “Our Moment is Now”-campaign Daniel Wellington is releasing a Blue Cricket Bayswater watch for both men and women. The Classic Bayswater is an effortless day-to-evening timepiece that features, a black or eggshell-white dial with details in rose gold or silver and a blue strap. All fans that buy the watch will receive a limited-edition Cricket Fan Box that includes an exclusive Cricket Fan Collectible Card. Fans can buy the same from the website danielwellington.com or from the Daniel Wellington exclusive brand store.

Commenting on the partnership and the brand’s venture in the Indian market, Siddhant Narayan, Marketing Manager, Indian Subcontinent, Daniel Wellington, who himself played competitive cricket during his formative years:

“India is a significant market for Daniel Wellington. We are committed to strengthening the connection with our consumers in India. Having said that, we understand that Cricket is synonymous to India, it´s more than just a game, it´s an emotion. We believe that the Cricket World Cup is a massive moment in time where the nation comes together to support the Men in Blue. We are thrilled to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana to build our brand in India and the 3 cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who will be playing for team India who are featured in this campaign. The initiative will help build our brand in India and also launch this cricket campaign. Ayushmann Khurrana is a talented artist, and his values resonate well with ours. Speaking for myself I feel a great sense of pride and passion whenever I watch the Cricket Team in action and will always be an ardent supporter of Team India. Here’s wishing the team all the very best for the World Cup. “

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Yuzvendra Chahal Indian cricket team schedule ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
