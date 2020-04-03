Danish Kaneria requests Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to inspire minority community in Pakistan

The former Pakistan spinner has appealed to the duo and asked them to make a video addressing the minority community.

Kaneria has played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan since his senior team debut in October 2001.

Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria has appealed to Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh through a Twitter post, requesting the duo to come together in a video and inspire the minority community in Pakistan during these testing times.

Several Pakistan cricketers such as Ahmed Shehzad and former captain, Shahid Afridi have contributed in their own way to help fasten the relief efforts being undertaken to curb the coronavirus pandemic in their country.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation, In particular, has received support from many cricketers such as Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh apart from Pakistan cricketers such as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq among others pledging their support to the #DonateKaroNa campaign.

I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis. People can donate here at: https://t.co/yDz3i8gZps — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 3, 2020

Kaneria's support to the 'Fundraiser for Food for Minorities of Pakistan' comes in the wake of a campaign launched by Jaydeep Chaudhari to help the Hindus and Christians based in Pakistan.

The former leg spinner's plea comes only days after Yuvraj cleared the air about his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which came under severe scrutiny by Indian cricket fans on Twitter.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have shot up to above 2000, forcing the cricketers to go under self-isolation post the delay of Pakistan Super League 2020.