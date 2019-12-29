Danish Kaneria responds to Javed Miandad’s criticism, thanks Shoaib Akhtar and more

Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, who has been in the news since the last few days, has now made fresh claims regarding the discrimination he faced in Pakistan ever since retiring from the game. Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad lashed out at Kaneria and stated that he has lost all his respect in Pakistan and suggested that he would do anything for money. In response, Kaneria shared a video on his youtube channel where he spoke at length and shed light on the matter.

The former leg-spinner clarified that it wasn't him who spoke on this matter but it was Shoaib Akhtar who revealed the same on national television. He lambasted all the former cricketers without taking any names and urged everyone to get a clear view of the charges which were levied against him.

Kaneria, who represented Pakistan in 61 Tests, was banned from the game after the England and Wales Cricket Board found him guilty of inducing Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield to underperform during a county game back in 2012. The 39-year-old after denying the charges for 6 years finally accepted them in 2018 in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera’s investigative unit.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar was the first one who publicly spoke on the discrimination Kaneria faced during his tenure with the Pakistan national team. Akhtar stated that some Pakistani cricketers were not ready to dine with Kaneria due to his religion. Since Akhtar’s claims, Kaneria has also come out with his statements and thanked Akhtar for having the guts to speak the truth.

No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated against on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him.” said Akhtar.

Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this," the Rawalpindi Express further added.

Shoaib Akhtar

Kaneria responded to Akhtar's statement and revealed how he faced ill-treatment from some Pakistani internationals. However, the former cricketer also said that he always got the support of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and a few others. During an interview with India Today, Kaneria acknowledged Shoaib Akhtar's efforts and thanked him for taking a stance and speaking up on this particular aspect.

Shoaib Akhtar has always been very blunt. I did not have the courage to speak about it but Shoiab bhai spoke about. I am proud that I have played for Pakistan and I have achieved so much against all the odds.”

“But I would like to add that Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf (formerly Yousuf Youhan), Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar always supported me for my cricketing abilities. I had never had any issues from their sides. I would like to clear this thing,” he added.

In Kaneria's recent claims in his youtube video, he said,

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television," Kaneria said.

The former Pakistan international was ill-treated by the cricketing community and television channels ever since his retirement. He further added that some channels are yet to pay him his dues.

Revealing more the same, Kaneria wrote,

"You have cut off my hands and feet. I have not been employed for so long. What else do you want? Should I finish myself off?”

Kaneria also expressed his disappointment at the fact that he never got any help from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) despite accepting the charges that were held against him.

Speaking on the ill-treatment he faced after calling it quits from international cricket Danish Kaneria said,

“People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled.”

“There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money,” he added, indirectly referring to the re-entry of a few notable cricketers in to the Pakistan national team.